Pro-Iran rallies taken out in Kashmir, slogans raised against US, Israel

Srinagar: Amid the deadly protests challenging Iran’s theocracy and threats by the US to intervene militarily in the country, peaceful demonstrations were taken out at several places in Kashmir in support of the Islamic Republic after the congregational prayers on Friday, January 16, officials said.

Several Shia-dominated areas in Srinagar, Pulwama and Budgam witnessed the demonstrations as the agitators raised slogans in favour of Iran and against the US and Israel, they said.

The demonstrations remained peaceful, the officials said.

On Thursday, activists claimed that the bloody crackdown by the authorities in Iran has killed at least 2,637 people, a week after shutting Iran off from the world following nationwide protests challenging the country’s theocracy.

In Srinagar, rallies were taken out near the Nehru Park in Hassanabad and the Gund Hassi Bhat localities of the city to express solidarity with Iran and its Supreme Leader, Syed Ali Khamenei.

The protesters voiced their support and condemned what they termed “external pressure” and “interference” against Iran.

Carrying placards and banners, the agitators raised slogans in favour of Iran and its leadership, and against the US and Israel.

Similar protests were witnessed at the Main Chowk in Budgam in central Kashmir and the Gangoo area in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district.

Speaking to reporters in Pulwama, a Shia leader said the US and Israel, along with their allies, were “committing atrocities” against Muslims across the world.

“Mossad and CIA agents are attacking security forces and innocent people in Iran. We came together to protest against the atrocities of America and Israel,” he said.

The people of Kashmir want to tell the US and Israel that “we are alive and Muslims across the world are always ready to support their Muslim brothers”.

PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti on Friday called upon the people of Iran to stand united to defeat the “ploys” of the US and Israel, and also appealed to the leadership in the Islamic Republic to address the grievances of the protesters there.

Speaking to reporters here, Mufti, a former chief minister of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir, said the US has a habit of intervening in other countries with an eye on their resources.

“The US has a habit of saying that they want to establish democracy in other countries by taking out leaderships there…which is totally wrong. Basically, the US always wants to intervene because it eyes their resources like fuel, etc.,” she said.

She said the US has “destroyed” several Muslim countries in the same manner by claiming that “atrocities” were being committed against the people in those nations.

“However, the biggest atrocities are being committed against the people in Gaza, but the US does not intervene there. I am happy that people came out on the roads in J&K, especially in Kashmir, in support of Iran,” she said, referring to demonstrations in many parts of Kashmir after the Friday prayers.

Referring to Iran’s relationship with India, the PDP president said demonstrations in support of the Islamic Republic should have taken place across the country as in the old times.

“Kashmir also has a close relation with Iran, but since the BJP government came, the whole system in the country has changed, and people are now afraid to protest,” she claimed.