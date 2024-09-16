‘Pro-Pak slogans raised during Ganesh Visarjan violence’, BJP leader seeks NIA probe

Bengaluru: Karnataka Leader of Opposition (LoP) R. Ashoka has alleged that pro-Pakistan slogans were raised during the Ganesh Visarjan procession violence in Nagamangala town of Mandya district and demanded a National Investigation Agency (NIA) probe in the series of similar incidents.

Senior BJP leader Ashoka, taking social media X, stated, “Eyewitnesses have reported that three miscreants shouted “Pakistan Zindabad” slogans during the communal clash that took place last Wednesday night during the Ganesh Visarjan in Nagamangala town.

This has strengthened suspicions that banned organizations might be involved in the communal unrest.” Ashoka further stated, “Following this, incidents such as the unruly display of the Palestinian flag by miscreants on a bike in Chikkamagaluru city, and attacks on Hindu youths for hoisting flags in Gandhi Nagar and Ahmad Nagar in Davanagere city, suggest that these provocative acts seem to be targeting the Ganesh festival.”

“Similar incidents occurred during the inauguration of the Ayodhya Ram Temple. It appears that Hindu festivals, celebrations, and events are being specifically targeted by these disturbances, which seem to be driven by a large network of communal extremist organizations across the state,” Ashoka stated.

“The local police are finding it difficult to break through this organized and sponsored network, which is believed to have interstate and international connections. Therefore, I urge Home Minister G. Parameshwara and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to immediately hand over these cases to the NIA for further investigation,” the LoP demanded.

Ashoka has also shared a video of the incident reported from Davanagere city where Hindus were allegedly attacked by a Muslim mob for erecting religious flags in the area during the Ganesh festival.

The video also shows members of the Muslim community along with the police trying to calm down the situation.

Another video shows youth waving the Palestine flag and riding on a highway in communally sensitive Chikkamagalur district. Clashes broke out between two groups during a Ganesh idol procession in Nagamangala town, following which mobs went on a rampage, targeting several shops and vehicles leading to tension on September 12 night.