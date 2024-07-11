Probationary IAS officer’s ‘fake’ disability certificates stir row

A big controversy has erupted concerning a 2022 batch IAS officer Pooja Khedkar who allegedly submitted fake disability and OBC certificates to the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) to secure a position in the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), raising questions over the functioning of the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC).

Khedkar appeared for the UPSC exams under the OBC and visually and mentally impaired categories. In 2022, after she was selected as an IAS officer, the All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) called her for a medical checkup. She refused to go citing she had COVID-19 infection.

From there on she refused to undergo any medical tests in AIIMS citing different reasons, each time.

After she was selected for posting despite receiving an all-India rank of 841, the UPSC highlighted irregularities and challenged it at the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT), which ruled against her. It is still unclear how her appointment was confirmed.

According to TNIE, Khedkar submitted a fake disability certificate acquired from a local private hospital. It has also been alleged that Khedkar received her joining order as a probation officer in Pune allegedly by using political influence.

Once appointed on probation as an IAS officer, Khedkar started throwing her weight around. She took over the private chamber of Pune’s additional collector and demanded extra staff. She used the ambulance red beacon on her private vehicle with a VIP number plate and a ‘Government of Maharashtra’ sticker for government works.

According to the rules, these perks are not allowed for a probation officer. Her irresponsible behaviour led the state chief secretary to complain against her.

Khedkar was transferred to her hometown Wasim in Vadharba, a sharp violation of the rules that probation IAS officers are forbidden to get postings in their hometowns.

The row has raised questions on how Khedkar cleared the UPSC screening process with her claim for concession as an OBC candidate also being screened.

It is reported that Khedkar’s father Dilip Khedkar is a senior government employee himself and used his connections to secure a seat for her in UPSC. Recently, he contested in the Lok Sabha elections as a candidate of Prakash Ambedkar’s Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi, receiving over 15,000 votes.