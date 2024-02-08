Probe agencies putting pressure on MLA Waikar to quit Sena (UBT), Raut claims

Waikar represents the Jogeshwari assembly constituency.

Press Trust of India |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 8th February 2024 8:14 pm IST
Sanjay Raut
Shiv Sena Leader Sanjay Raut (Photo/ANI)

Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Thursday alleged that MLA Ravindra Waikar, who is being investigated by the Enforcement Directorate, has been threatened with arrest if he did not leave the party.

In a post on X, the Rajya Sabha member said such threats amounted to intimidation.

Waikar, a former Maharashtra minister, is a loyal worker of the Uddhav Thackeray-led Sena and will not buckle under pressure, he added.

Last month, the ED raided seven properties linked to Waikar in a money laundering case related to the construction of a luxury hotel in suburban Jogeshwari in alleged violation of an agreement with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

Tags
