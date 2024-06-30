Probe into PPAs made under BRS led Telangana govt biased: Jagadish Reddy

Hyderabad: Former Energy minister G Jagadish Reddy has alleged that the Justice Narasimha Reddy Commission probing irregularities in the power sector during the previous BRS government is sending wrong signals to the people by ‘selectively leaking’ information.

Reddy disclosed that he has replied to the commission’s notice through email and also sent his response through his personal staff. He expressed objection to the commission chairman briefing the press on its investigation.

The one-man commission was appointed by the Telangana government to inquire into alleged irregularities in the purchase of power from Chhattisgarh and in setting up of the Yadadri and Bhadradri thermal power plants during the BRS regime. Former chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) has been directed to appear personally before the commission by June 27.

Reddy said there was no truth in any of the allegations regarding the purchase of power or setting up of the two thermal power plants.

He stated that the BRS was not against any inquiry but was asking that Justice Narasimha Reddy should not be heading it.

Reddy expressed confidence that Rao will emerge clean from the charges as they are trumped-up ones.