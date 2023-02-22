Probe into removal of Shivaji portrait from UP’s KMC University

Lucknow: Students of the Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti (KMC) Language University on Wednesday continued to demand the removal of the warden, who allegedly stopped them from celebrating Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti on February 19 even as the university authorities formed a panel to probe the matter.

The students on protest alleged that warden Azam Ansari forcibly removed Shivaji’s portrait from the hostel premises.

Ansari’s plea was that the students had not sought permission from the competent authority and hence he was against such celebrations in the open space of the hostel.

Dr Azam Ansari of Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti University stopped students from celebrating Shivaji Jayanti



Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak took note of the incident and said in a tweet, “I have been told about it. Students have the right to celebrate it. We will look into it.”

Meanwhile, vice chancellor Prof Narendra Bahadur Singh has set up a three-member inquiry committee which will submit its report to him within a week. He has also removed Ansari from wardenship for the time being.

“We are probing the matter. For free and fair inquiry, Ansari has been relieved from warden’s responsibility till the pendency of the probe. The version of the students will be recorded and Ansari will also be given a chance to explain his point of view. We are not against celebrating the birth anniversary of our heroes,” the vice chancellor added.

A video of the incident has also gone viral on social media in which students are seen preparing to celebrate Shivaji Jayanti by putting up his big portrait in the common area of a hostel.

In the video, Ansari was purportedly seen asking students to get proper permission before organising such celebrations.