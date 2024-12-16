Process to issue new ration cards in Telangana to begin post Sankranthi

Hyderabad: Telangana civil supplies minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy announced that the process for issuing new ration cards will begin after the Sankranthi festival on January 14.

Speaking at the Telangana legislative council on Monday, December 16, he informed the house that the state government has estimated that 10 lakh more ration cards would be given to families living below the poverty line, benefiting 31 lakh people.

He also announced that the 6 kg of coarse grain rice being given to each beneficiary through the public distribution system will be replaced with fine grain rice.

The minister informed the house that a cabinet sub-committee has been formed to work out the modalities for issuing the ration cards.