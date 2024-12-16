Process to issue new ration cards in Telangana to begin post Sankranthi

Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy announced that the 6 kg of coarse grain rice being given to each beneficiary through the public distribution system will be replaced with fine grain rice.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Vivek Bhoomi  |   Published: 16th December 2024 6:34 pm IST
Civil supplies minister Uttam Kumar Reddy announces that the process for issuing new ration cards will begin after Sankranthi festival.

Hyderabad: Telangana civil supplies minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy announced that the process for issuing new ration cards will begin after the Sankranthi festival on January 14.

Speaking at the Telangana legislative council on Monday, December 16, he informed the house that the state government has estimated that 10 lakh more ration cards would be given to families living below the poverty line, benefiting 31 lakh people.

Also Read
Detention policy for engineering colleges in Telangana relaxed for 2024-25

He also announced that the 6 kg of coarse grain rice being given to each beneficiary through the public distribution system will be replaced with fine grain rice.

The minister informed the house that a cabinet sub-committee has been formed to work out the modalities for issuing the ration cards.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Vivek Bhoomi  |   Published: 16th December 2024 6:34 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Food updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button