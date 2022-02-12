Prof Ashok Swain takes a dig at MP CM’s attire amid hijab controversy

Amidst the raging hijab controversy in the state of Karnataka, Professor Ashok Swain slammed the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party’s double standards for allowing a minister to don an attire that represents their religion while prohibiting Muslim students from wearing headscarves.

Swain slammed the BJP on Twitter while sharing a picture of the Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan donning a Janaeu (white thread) and a traditional Brahmin attire.

Also Read Karnataka: Hindu boys of another Udupi college adorn saffron as Muslim girls defy hijab diktat

“This is what a Chief Minister can wear, but a Muslim girl can’t enter classroom wearing a hijab!” tweeted the professor of Peace and Conflict Research and UNESCO Chair of International Water Cooperation.

Swain has been vocal about his views and critical of the ruling BJP, raising questions over the center’s contentious decisions, time and again.

This is what a Chief Minister can wear, but a Muslim girl can’t enter classroom wearing a hijab! pic.twitter.com/kWv7w37Dqh — Ashok Swain (@ashoswai) February 11, 2022

Also Read Karnataka: Students to attend classes with hijab defying govt order

With elections approaching in a number of states, the hijab controversy has flared up within the country, as Muslim girls, in Karnataka pre-university colleges, who wear headscarves have been denied entry following the diktat of the state government.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, Yogi Adityanath, who dons a saffron attire has also been criticised, time and again, over the same.