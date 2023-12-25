Prof Kodandaram alleges destruction of land record by BRS govt

Hyderabad: The president of Telangana Jana Samithi (TJS), Prof. Kodandaram, has leveled accusations against the previous BRS government, asserting that it deliberately destroyed land records.

During a discussion at the Telangana Tahsildars Association (TGTA) debate on ‘Strengthening Revenue System in Telangana’ held at Haritha Plaza on Sunday, Kodandaram claimed that the former government, at its discretion, altered revenue laws and attempted to appropriate land for itself.

Kodandaram emphasized the importance of maintaining the revenue system up to the village level to ensure the effective implementation of government schemes for the benefit of all citizens. He called for the appointment of a committee to address land-related issues and urged unity among revenue staff for necessary changes and reforms.

Former IAS officer Akunuri Murali echoed Kodandaram’s sentiments, accusing the previous BRS government of turning collectors into real estate agents. Murali alleged intentional destruction of the revenue system by the former government and criticized ex-CM KCR for injecting politics into business. Both speakers called for transparency and explanations to the public regarding how the previous government exploited mistakes in their favor.