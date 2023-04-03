Prof  Siddiqui of MANUU gets Honoris Causa from Henry Martyn Institute

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Updated: 3rd April 2023 5:52 pm IST
Prof  Siddiqui of MANUU gets Honoris Causa from HMI

Hyderabad: Prof Mohd. Mahmood Siddiqui, Officer on Special Duty (OSD)-II and Dean, School of Education & Training, Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) was conferred upon with Honoris Causa (a degree awarded without examination as a mark of esteem to an achiever) by Henry Martyn Institute in Hyderabad.

Prof Siddiqui received this honour at graduation ceremony of Henry Martyn Institute (HMI) held on March 31.

Rev. Dr. T. Samuel Packiam, Director, HMI introduced Prof.  Mohd Mahmood Siddiqui as an able and dynamic teacher involved in social and welfare activities. The honorary degree is being conferred  in recognition of his services in promoting communal harmony and national unity.

MS Education Academy

Prof. Siddiqui has also been honored in the past with several awards, including the Unsung Hero Award from the American Institute.

Prof Syed Ainul Hasan, Vice-Chancellor congratulated Prof. Mahmood Siddiqui on receiving the honour.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Updated: 3rd April 2023 5:52 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button