Prof  Siddiqui of MANUU gets Honoris Causa from Henry Martyn Institute

Hyderabad: Prof Mohd. Mahmood Siddiqui, Officer on Special Duty (OSD)-II and Dean, School of Education & Training, Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) was conferred upon with Honoris Causa (a degree awarded without examination as a mark of esteem to an achiever) by Henry Martyn Institute in Hyderabad.

Prof Siddiqui received this honour at graduation ceremony of Henry Martyn Institute (HMI) held on March 31.

Rev. Dr. T. Samuel Packiam, Director, HMI introduced Prof. Mohd Mahmood Siddiqui as an able and dynamic teacher involved in social and welfare activities. The honorary degree is being conferred in recognition of his services in promoting communal harmony and national unity.

Prof. Siddiqui has also been honored in the past with several awards, including the Unsung Hero Award from the American Institute.

Prof Syed Ainul Hasan, Vice-Chancellor congratulated Prof. Mahmood Siddiqui on receiving the honour.