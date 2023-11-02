Prof Soumyo Mukherji is new director of BITS Pilani Hyderabad

Hyderabad: BITS Pilani has appointed Prof Soumyo Mukherji as the new director of their Hyderabad campus for five years.

The professor will join the campus on January 1, 2024, replacing Prof G Sundar.

Currently, prof Mukherjee is a chair professor in the Biomedical Engineering department at IIT Bombay. He is also an associated faculty member at the Centre for Research in Nanotechnology and the Centre of Excellence in Nanoelectronics.

Earlier, he served in administrative positions at IIT Bombay and has supervised more than 30 PhD scholars and more than 60 masters students.

After completing his BTech in Instrumentation Engineering from IIT Kharagpur, the professor obtained his PhD from the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, USA.

In addition to that, he completed his MS from Colorado State University, Fort Collins, USA, and was conferred the Fellowship of the Indian National Academy of Engineering (FNAE) and Fellowship of the National Academy of Sciences, India (FNASc).