Project Anda: YouTuber to stand for Delhi Assembly elections

Former journalist Meghnad S announced his candidature for the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections, as a political experiment. Now a YouTuber and standup comic, he aims to educate Indian citizens about democracy and politics, through his political project.

Calling it “Project Anda” in a video he posted on his YouTube channel, Meghnad S announced the decision about his candidature for “Delhi state/ half-state Delhi/ Union Territory Delhi/ glorified municipal corporation Delhi,” referring to the recent reduction in administrative power of the elected Delhi governments, and the concentration of power with the Union government, in the matters of ruling the national capital.

This is not about power or fame, this is going to be a political experiment in democracy, to find whether common citizens fight elections and get their names on the ballot box.

“The objective is not to get votes,” Meghnad said, announcing “Project Anda,” in which he will be fighting the Delhi elections from the Malviya Nagar constituency.

Fighting to get his name on the ballot, to prove the point that citizens do not need huge money, muscle or a dynasty to stand for elections.

Job application for Malviya Nagar MLA

“Think of this as a job application, I am applying for the job of MLA of Malviya Nagar constituency,” the former Newslaundry journalist said, explaining his ‘work experience’ in the society, which makes him the ‘ideal candidate’ in Delhi elections.

Meghnad said that he has worked with multiple parliamentarians for seven years and written speeches for them, to make them look good, before working as a journalist in an independent news organisation for five years, covering the parliament, multiple elections, and politics in general.

He also mentioned his ‘mildly successful’ YouTube channel, where he ‘breaks down complicated, political and social issues’, without getting the viewer bored or frustrated.

He said that he also does standup comedy shows named ‘Democracy IRL’ around India, where he teaches 8th-class Civics to adults.

Citing the political satire book he has authored, titled “Parliamental,” Meghnad said he has been trying to understand how democracy works, ‘in theory’.

“Abhi, ab practical bhi karna hai,” he said (now he’d like to go practical on the theoretical understanding he has about democracy).

Meghnad’s aims in Delhi elections

Meghnad said that his campaign for the Delhi elections would be powered by the citizens’ passion and refusal to settle for mediocrity.

He said that he aims to work for better policy-making and a better quality of life for the citizens of Malviya Nagar.

He said that he plans to document every step of his campaign through vlogs, videos, live streams, etc. to provide a blueprint on how to contest an election, as a common citizen ‘who breathes the same polluted air, drinking the same dirty water, curses the same potholes’ and bring in a change.

Through ‘Project Anda’ at the Delhi elections, Meghnad S presses for issues including cleaner air and water for Delhi, especially Malviya Nagar, better healthcare, and the need for “Normie Netas,” as he advocates for more common people to come up to the front as peoples’ representatives.

While announcing his plans to stand for the Delhi elections, Meghnad appealed to the common people of Malviya Nagar to support him. He also welcomed everyone interested in volunteering with him on the political project.