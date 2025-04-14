Project Mitra launched to address mental health issues of Telangana Gurukul students

Hyderabad: In a bid to address the rising incidents of mental health crises among adolescents studying in social welfare Gurukuls, the Telangana Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society (TGSWREIS) unveiled a transformative initiative called ‘Project Mitra’ across its network of 268 residential schools.

Project Mitra aims to provide structured psychological support within the school ecosystem, foster emotional well-being, familial bonds, grievance redressal, and a suggestion platform among students from underprivileged backgrounds.

The launch of Project Mitra was held at the Centre of Excellence (COE) for Boys and Girls in Gowlidoddi on Monday, April 14.

Project Mitra introduces card-driven AI inbuilt telephone boxes in every Gurukul school. Each school/ college will now house 10 to 15 dedicated telephones, proportionate to the student strength.

Four students will share one calling card, through which they can make unlimited free calls to pre-registered numbers of one parent/guardian (number is registered with the consent of the parent/guardian).

The fifth number in the calling card is the AI-driven chat box number where students can register their grievances, suggestions, or ask for help.

Importantly, the system restricts outgoing calls strictly to registered numbers, ensuring safety and preventing misuse, while facilitating warm and uninterrupted conversations with parents.

In addition, every card includes a helpline number, a direct line for students to report academic, emotional, or logistical concerns anonymously and seek timely support. The AI program will either prompt a message to the concerned authority or connect to the call center established at the head office of TGSWREIS.

“Many students, often far from home for the first time, struggle with homesickness. With Phone Mitra, they can now speak to their parents whenever they feel the need, creating a psychological safety net,” said Alagu Varshini, secretary of TGSWREIS.

“This isn’t just about technology. It’s about restoring connection, compassion and calm to young hearts,” she added.

The initiative also trains headmasters and select teaching staff to become “Mental Health Warriors” and compassionate counsellors equipped to identify emotional distress, instill resilience, and guide students toward safe mental spaces.

Structured counselling sessions will be provided by trained professionals for students grappling with personal, academic, or psychological struggles.

The programme is designed to nurture emotional intelligence and prevent tragic outcomes like student suicides. By enabling timely intervention, the project aims to cultivate an atmosphere of empathy, self-worth, and academic enthusiasm.

TGSWREIS now plans to accelerate the implementation of these programmes in all Gurukul institutions statewide, ensuring no child is left unheard or unsupported, targeting to establish this calling facility by the third week of April.