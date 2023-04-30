Projection mapping shows at 13 heritage sites including red fort to mark 100th episode of ‘Mann ki Baat’

New Delhi: Projection mapping shows have been held at 13 heritage sites across the country, including Red Fort and Gateway of India, to mark the 100th episode of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s monthly radio programme “Mann ki Baat”, officials said on Sunday.

The programme was aired on Sunday morning.

On Saturday night, the 13 cultural sites, including ASI-protected monuments such as Mughal-era Red Fort in Delhi and Gwalior Fort in Madhya Pradesh, Chittorgarh Fort in Rajasthan, Golconda Fort in Telangana, Navratnagarh Fort in Jharkhand, besides the Prime Minister’s Sanghralaya in Delhi were illuminated to mark the occasion.

“To mark the completion of 100th episode of #MannKiBaat, @MinOfCultureGoI with @ASIGoI is celebrating the occasion in a momentous way through activities like projection mapping shows, photo op, message & audio booths at 13 different iconic monuments across the country,” said a tweet from the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’s official Twitter handle on Sunday.

It also shared pictures of the some of the sites taken during the shows held on Saturday.

Earlier in the day, a senior ASI official said the projection mapping will be done at these 13 sites again on Sunday.

However, later in the evening, another senior ASI official said the show was held only at the Prime Minister’s Sangrahalaya in Delhi, and not at ASI sites.

“The special show, which lasted for 20-25 minutes, was woven around the theme of nation-building and was people-centric. Each location highlighted the heritage and historical value of the site and the region where it was projected,” the Culture Ministry said in a statement on Sunday afternoon.

The 13 sites also included Sun Temple in Odisha, Vellore Fort in Tamil Nadu, Ramnagar Fort in Jammu and Kashmir’s Udhampur, Rang Ghar in Assam, the Residency building in Lucknow, and Sun Temple in Modhera, Gujarat.

The projection mapping shows were open to the public free of cost, and the sites featured various activities and exhibits to make the evening more memorable.

Attendees could listen to pre-installed episodes of ‘Mann Ki Baat’, share their ideas on a message wall, and even take pictures at a specially designed photo booth, the ministry said.

Since its inception on October 3, 2014, “Mann Ki Baat” has been broadcast on the last Sunday of every month at 11 am on All India Radio (AIR) and Doordarshan (DD). The show reflects the prime minister’s “conviction and desire to have an inclusionary and people-centric approach to governance”, the statement said.

