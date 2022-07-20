Promise to construct ramp at Pahadi Shareef Dargah unfulfilled

Hyderabad: The ramp work undertaken by the government of Telangana for reaching the Dargah Hazrat Baba Sharfuddin Known as Pahadi Shareef is in limbo for many years and more than half the work is still to be completed.

In spite of many reminders, this issue has not been expedited, though the authorities have toured the worksite many times and assured that the ramp works shall be completed soon.

Akbaruddin Owaisi raised this issue in the assembly but nothing has been done so far.

It is known that the contractor has stopped the work due to the non-payment and he made it clear that until and unless the payment is released he will not start the work.

The ramp walk was started in 2018 after the government approval of Rs. 9.60 crore but due to non-release of payment, the work was stopped.

At the beginning of the project, the Waqf board officials declared that the ramp shall be completed within 9 months but regretfully it is more than 4 years, and still the project has not been completed.

Pilgrims not only from Telangana but Andhra, Maharashtra, and Karnataka come to visit this Dargah, and in the absence of noncompletion of ramp the people have expressed their displeasure.

The proposed ramp shall have parking space for 60 vehicles.