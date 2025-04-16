Promo of first single ‘Poiva Nanba’ from Dhanush, Nagarjuna-starrer ‘Kubera’ released

Chennai: The makers of director Sekhar Kammula’s highly anticipated pan-Indian movie ‘Kubera’ featuring actors Dhanush and Nagarjuna in the lead, on Tuesday released a promo for the first single from the film, much to the delight of fans and film buffs.

The first single, which is called ‘Poyivaa Nanba’ in Tamil, ‘Poyiraa Mama’ in Telugu, ‘Poyivaa Nanba’ in Malayalam, ‘HogiBaa Geleya’ in Kannada and ‘Jaake Aana Yaara’ in Hindi, is to release on April 20 this year.

The promo gives away the fact that the foot-tapping number is actually a funeral song in which Dhanush bids adieu to his friend, who has passed away. The song has been set to tune by Devi Sri Prasad, who is riding high on the success of his recently released blockbuster ‘Thandel’.

Apart from Nagarjuna and Dhanush, the film also features Jim Sarbh and Rashmika Mandanna in pivotal roles. The film, which is to hit screens on June 20 this year, is keenly awaited as this is the first time that National-award winning actor Dhanush is joining hands with ace filmmaker Sekhar Kammula.

Rumours doing the rounds in the industry suggest that Dhanush plays the role of a beggar who later rises to become a mafia king in the film. There is also speculation that Nagarjuna will portray the role of an investigating officer. However, there has been no official confirmation with regard to either of these speculations.

On the technical front, ‘Kubera’ has cinematography by Niketh Bommi. Ramakrishna Sabbani and Monika Nigotre are the production designers of the film. The film has been co-written by Chaithanya Pingali. Costumes for the film have been designed by Kavya Sriram and Poorvaa Jain. Kubera is being bankrolled by Suniel Naran and Puskur Ram Mohan Rao under the banner of Sree Venkateswara Cinemas.