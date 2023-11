Propaganda going on to defame Patanjali: Ramdev after SC warning

Haridwar: After the Supreme Court cautioned Patanjali Ayurved against making “misleading” claims in advertisements for its medicines, the company’s co-founder Yoga guru Swami Ramdev on Wednesday said that is an agenda and propaganda going on against his company to defame it.

Addressing a press conference in Haridwar, Swami Ramdev said,” Since yesterday, on different media sites, one news story has gone viral that the Supreme Court (SC) reprimanded Patanjali. SC said that if you do false propaganda, then you will be fined. We respect SC. But we are not doing any false propaganda.”

#WATCH | Haridwar, Uttarakhand: Yog Guru Swami Ramdev says, "Since yesterday, on different media sites, one news story has gone viral that the Supreme Court (SC) reprimanded Patanjali. SC said that if you do false propaganda, then you will be fined… We respect SC. But we are… pic.twitter.com/goYHV337QM — ANI (@ANI) November 22, 2023

Claiming that a few doctors have formed a group to continuously do propaganda against Yoga and Ayurveda, Ramdev said, “If we are liars, then fine us Rs 1000 crore, and we are also ready for the death penalty. But if we are not liars, then punish the ones who are really spreading the false propaganda.”

He further stated that the ayurvedic products released by Patanjali have all the necessary required clinical evidence.

“In the last few days, there is propaganda going on to target Swami Ramdev and Patanjali. It is just to defame the practices of centuries-old yoga claiming that there is nothing in Ayurveda and your organs will be damaged such as kidney and liver,” said the guru.

“This is clear propaganda. We have research evidence, pre and post-clinical evidence. There is propaganda going on to defame Patanjali,” he said.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday reprimanded the Patanjali Ayurved for continuing to publish misleading claims and advertisements against modern systems of medicine.

The petition was filed by the Indian Medical Association against misleading advertisements.

The bench comprising Justices Ahsanuddin Amanullah and Prashant Kumar Mishra issued a stern warning to the company co-founded by Baba Ramdev.