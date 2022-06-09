Prophet Row: Iran removes its version of meeting with NSA Doval

New Delhi: Iran has taken down an earlier press statement which mentioned that India has assured of taking action against those responsible for making derogatory reamrks against Prophet Muhammad.

MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said during a press conference on the issue, “Usually I don’t like to comment on senior dignitaries and on the meeting between NSA and Iranian Foreign Minister. My understanding is that what you are referring to in a readout has been pulled down (by the Iran Foreign Ministry).

“We have made it pretty clear that the tweets and comments don’t reflect the views of the government. This has been conveyed to our interlocutors as also the fact that action has been taken by the concerned quarters against those who made the comments and tweets.”

The Iranian Foreign Ministry had earlier claimed that National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval has assured Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian to take strict action against those responsible for insulting Prophet Muhammad.

Abdollahian is currently in India on his first trip to the country after assuming office in August 2021.

According to the Iranian Foreign Ministry, the minister, during his meetings with top Indian officials, “reiterated the point that India’s Muslim community has played a major role in the progress and development of the country and this valuable characteristic of the Muslim community is a result of the efforts and presence of Muslim scholars”.

Also Read Iran urges IAEA to avoid ‘politicising’ nuke programme

“The Islamic Republic of Iran will always stand by India’s government, nation and Muslim community. The relations between India and Iran are strong and expanding, and in this regard, the presence of India’s scholars and Muslims is a firm pillar of these relations,” Abdollahian was quoted as saying during a meeting with Muslim religious leaders here.

While condemning the remarks against Prophet Muhammad, he said that “India has been a land of compassion and tolerance and is always a refuge and a front for different viewpoints”.

Also Read Arab Parliament slams BJP’s remarks against Prophet Muhammad

“Therefore, such raucous clamour neither suits India nor is rooted in India, and surely the followers of all religions in the Indian territory oppose such comments,” the ministry statement quoted Abdollahian as saying.

On Wednesday, Abdollahian had met Doval, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar besides calling on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.