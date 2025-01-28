Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah hosts 5.6M worshippers in 1 week

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s General Authority successfully hosted 5.6 million worshippers during the previous week at Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah, Islam’s second holiest place.

The total number of pilgrims figure included 3,90,000 who performed their prayers in the sacred location of Al Rawda Al Sharifa where the tomb of Prophet Muhammad is located.

Efficient visitor management

Saudi authorities implemented crowd-management rules and established separate prayer times for men and women to offer worshipers a seamless experience. Pilgrims are required to make appointments ahead of time at Al Rawda Al Sharifa to facilitate orderly access to this revered site.

Additionally, the mosque also called Al-Masjid an-Nabawi caters to 959 non-Arabic-speaking worshippers through its multilingual communication services.

In line with health protocols, the mosque team conducted a broad disinfection operation by applying 24,053 litres of disinfectant according to health guidelines throughout all sections.

The team also distributed 350 tons of Zamzam water and provided 167,382 Iftar meals at designated fasting areas for all worshippers.







