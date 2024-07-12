Proposal to include Manusmriti in law course rejected by DU VC

Hyderabad: Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Friday said a proposal to include Manusmriti in a Delhi University law course was rejected by the Vice Chancellor and that there was no endorsement of any such plan.

Pradhan told reporters here that he spoke to the Delhi University Vice Chancellor on Thursday when information was received about the matter.

“Yesterday, some information came to us that ‘Manusmriti’ will be part of law faculty course. I talked to the Delhi University Vice-Chancellor and he assured me that some law faculty members have proposed some changes in the jurisprudence chapter. But when the proposal came to Delhi University administration…today, there is an academic council meeting. There is no endorsement of any such proposal in the proper authentic body of academic council… Yesterday only, Vice Chancellor rejected that proposal,” he said.

The government is committed to upholding the true letter and spirit of the Constitution and there is no question of including any controversial portion of any script, he added.

The Congress on Thursday attacked the Centre over a proposal to teach ‘Manusmriti’ to Delhi University’s LLB students, alleging that this is part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “salami tactics” to bring fulfilment to the decades-long attempt by the RSS to “assault” the Constitution.