Protest at L&T Hyderabad office over chairman’s 90-hour workweek remark

Hyderabad: The Centre for Indian Trade Unions (CITU) and All India Democratic Women’s Association (AIDWA) held a protest at Larsen and Toubro’s (L&T) main office in Basheerbagh on Friday, January 17 demanding chairman SN Subrahmanyan withdraw his statement suggesting employees work 90 hours a week including on Sundays, and to tender an apology to the working class.

Strongly condemning Subrahmanyan’s statements, the protesters also denounced similar statements by Infosys chairman R Narayanamurthy.

CITU Greater Hyderabad City president M Venkatesh, who led the protest, highlighted that in the current scenario, where workers are required to work eight hours a day, the 2022 National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) report reveals that 11,486 workers have died across the country. “If Subrahmanyan’s suggestions are followed, workers would have to work for 15 hours a day, which is nothing but turning the entire workforce into slaves,” stated Venkatesh.

He added that the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre is planning to implement the four labour codes from April this year, introducing a 12-hour work shift per day, which explains why corporates have been discussing labour laws and workers’ rights. “With advancements in technology and the use of automated machinery and robots, production has increased, and profits have risen by 300 percent, but workers’ wages have decreased,” Venkatesh said.

The CITU and AIDWA protest in Hyderabad aimed to demand 7-hour work shifts with a 5-day work week for workers, Rs 26,000 per month as minimum wages, job security, the elimination of the contract system, and regularisation of all contract workers.