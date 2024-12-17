Protest erupts at school in Hyderabad as Class 7 student dies by suicide

As the protestors gathered at Narayana Residential School, the Hayathnagar police deployed force to prevent any untoward incident.

family members of the deceased boy speak to the media

Hyderabad: A protest erupted at a school in Hyderabad’s Hayathnagar on Tuesday after a student died by suicide on the campus hostel on Monday, December 16.

The protest erupted as the class 7 student of Narayana Residential School ended his life over alleged abuse.

The protestors alleged that the boy, Lohitakshya Reddy, a native of Wanaparthy, was physically abused by the teachers, forcing him to take the extreme step. They raised slogans against the school management and demanded justice for the student’s family.

As the protestors gathered at a school in Hyderabad’s Hayathnagar, police were deployed to prevent any untoward incident.

Addressing the media, Reddy’s father said, “I spent lakhs to send my kid to the school for a better education. The authorities mistreated my child, driving him to take the extreme step.”

“The boy’s friends tried communicating with him and knocked on the door. However, when there was no response they informed the hostel authorities,” the Hayathnagar police said.

