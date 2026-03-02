Protest held at MANUU over assassination of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei

Hyderabad: The Students Islamic Organisation (SIO) at the Maulana Azad National Urdu University in Hyderabad on Sunday, March 1, initiated a two-day protest against the assassination of Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in the Israel and United States-led strikes.

In a statement, Shaik Mudassir, President of SIO MANUU, said, “The assassination of the Supreme Leader is a blatant violation of international law and a direct assault on Iran’s sovereignty. He termed it an extension of the imperialist project of Israel and the United States.”

Mudassir also termed the assassination as the extension of the imperialist project of Israel and the United States. The student leader said that India has historically supported Iran and reiterated solidarity with the Iranian people and leadership in this critical time.

A large number of students gathered for the protest. Speaking to Siasat.com, a student from MANUU said that the protest will continue on Monday.

Protests rock Hyderabad

The protest at MANUU was one among a few held across Hyderabad on Sunday. Members of the Shia Muslim community protested in various parts of the Old City, including Noorkhan Bazar, Darulshifa and Purani Haveli, following a call given by the anzeem-e-Jafferi, a Shia religious and socio-political organisation.

The protestors held a picture of the Ayatollah and wept as they mourned his death. The Iranian consulate in Hyderabad also lowered the national flag to half-mast as a mark of respect for the slain leader.

MBT to hold protest on Monday

The Majlis Bachao Tehreek (MBT) has also announced a protest march against the assassination of Khamenei. The protest rally will start from the MBT Office, Chanchalguda, at 10:00 pm and culminate at Darulshifa grounds later.

“This unprovoked attack, carried out even during the holy month of Ramzan — reflects a blatant disregard for human life, international law, and the sanctity of religious times. Such actions threaten peace and stability in the region and beyond.

Also Read MBT to hold protest rally in Hyderabad over killing of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei

We must stand united in condemning this act of aggression and show our solidarity with the people of Iran, who are mourning and protesting against foreign intervention. Various communities around the world are expressing grief and outrage, organising protests and vigils to oppose this gross violation of sovereignty,” said Rashed Hashmi, Joint Secretary of Majlis Bachao Tehreek.