Protest held in Stockholm against Quran burning

Sunday's protest gathered around 3,000 participants

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sameer Khan  |   Published: 10th July 2023 7:29 am IST
New Mexico mosque attacked five times, beer thrown on Quran
Quran

Stockholm: Thousands of protestors gathered in central Stockholm to protest against the burning of the Quran in Sweden.

The gathering took place on a square near a mosque where an individual set a copy of the Quran ablaze on June 28, Xinhua news agency reported.

According to the Swedish Police, Sunday’s protest gathered around 3,000 participants, Dagens Nyheter (DN) newspaper reported.

MS Education Academy

Mustafa Issa, Chairman of the United Islamic Associations of Sweden that organised the protest, told DN that the burning of the Quran is hate speech that should not be allowed.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sameer Khan  |   Published: 10th July 2023 7:29 am IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Top Stories updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button