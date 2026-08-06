Protest legitimate form of dialogue: RSS chief addresses GenZ

Mumbai: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Thursday, August 6, said protest is a legitimate form of dialogue in a democracy and should be aimed at building consensus rather than creating divisions.

“Protest is also a way of dialogue. In a democracy, protest is a way of building consensus. Different views come together and a consensus evolves after discussion,” he said, addressing a gathering of around 2,000 Gen Z and Gen Alpha members at India’s International Movement to Unite Nations (IIMUN) 15th anniversary event in Mumbai.

“If, for various reasons, concerns are not heard through dialogue, people may turn to agitation. But the purpose of all this is to build consensus, not to create divisions. The Gen Z grievances are genuine and I believe in their honesty,” he said.

Also Read Mohan Bhagwat to interact with Gen Z, Gen Alpha in Mumbai today

Bhagwat’s interaction is being seen as the RSS’ most significant outreach to Gen Z and Gen Alpha since the Cockroach Janta Party’s (CJP) protests over NEET paper leak culminated in Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation.

Bhagwat said the concerns being raised over India’s education system are genuine.

Dialogue should always be the first step, he said. “There should be dialogue. What should happen if dialogue does not work can be considered later,” he said.

Bhagwat said Gen Z sought “logical answers” along with warmth and respect, unlike earlier generations that tended to accept what elders said without questioning.

He said banning social media was not the solution to its harmful effects, asserting that society must develop self-discipline and verify information from authentic sources before believing anything online.

Bhagwat said rules and regulations alone would not work unless people’s attitudes changed.

“Rules and discipline are necessary, but they succeed only when attitudes change. Many laws have been made. What matters is changing people’s mindset,” he said.

Warning about the misuse of technology, the RSS chief said people should not trust content on social media without verification.

“Today, technology can create fake videos using our faces and voices. Knowing this, people should never believe anything on social media without verifying it from authentic sources,” he said.

Bhagwat also said social media influencers carried a responsibility towards their followers.

“If I am a social media icon and 10 lakh people follow me, it becomes my responsibility to ensure they do not end up in a problem by following me. That much wisdom is necessary,” he said.

Calling for self-regulation, he said the older generation should help the youth develop the wisdom to use social media responsibly. “We need self-imposed discipline in using social media. Once that discipline develops, regulations will work effectively,” he said.

Responding to a question on whether India should ban social media for children as has been done by some other countries, Bhagwat said restriction was not the answer.

“If you ban something, it simply moves to the black market and spreads even more. The entire society has to respond to this challenge together. Only then will the government’s efforts succeed,” he said.

Bhagwat also said he supported the demand to increase spending on education to six per cent of the GDP. “Education is not a commercial business; it should be structured in such a way that it is available for all,” he said.

Society should also contribute to improving the status of education, the RSS chief said.

Employment does not only constitute jobs but also entrepreneurship, Bhagwat said.