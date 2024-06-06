Protest rocks GMC Srinagar over remarks on Prophet Mohammad by non-local student

Srinagar: The Students of Government Medical College (GMC) Srinagar, Kashmir, staged a sit-in protest against a ‘blasphemous’ post by a non-local medical student. The protest took place after the student refused to remove the offensive display picture despite being given a deadline by fellow students.

On Wednesday, May 5, hundreds of students who were joined by several junior doctors gathered on the GMC campus, chanted pro-Islam slogans and demanded exemplary punishment for the non-local student whose name was not revealed. The protesting students claimed that the student had displayed the Prophet’s name on his WhatsApp in an offensive manner, which had hurt the sentiments of Muslims.

One of the protestors said they had given three hours to the non-local student to remove the offensive display picture but the latter refused to do it. Students also threatened to intensify their demonstrations if the college management did not take stern action against the accused.

https://twitter.com/sam__naik/status/1798616991936430217

The student suspended

Responding to the issue, the Resident Doctors Association (RDA) of GMC Srinagar strongly condemned the deplorable act of blasphemy and urged the authorities to adopt a resolute stance and mete out the most stringent of measures against the transgressor.

Meanwhile, the GMC Srinagar administration has taken cognizance of the matter and suspended the concerned individual with immediate effect, pending an inquiry.

“An enquiry comprising 13 HOD’s/HOU’s has been initiated for necessary action under rules. All concerned are requested to maintain peace and tranquility in the campus,” the administration added.

Taking to social media platform X, Srinagar police wrote, “Police takes cognizance of the incident of posting of sensitive content against religious sentiments of a particular community by a student of GMC Sgr.Upon receipt of communication from GMC Sgr administration,case FIR No.13/24 u/s 153,153A,295A,505(2) IPC regd in PS Karanagar 1/2.”

Leaders condemn blasphemy

The newly-elected National Conference (NC) leader Aga Ruhullah Mehdi, while condemning the incident on X, demanded stern action from the Srinagar administration against the offender.

“This has become a habit of some students in different institutions of Srinagar to post disrespectful contents about Prophet (SAW). The recent offence from a student in GMC Srinagar is a fresh example. These repeated offences cannot be tolerated in any civilised society. We give due respect to the religious figures of other religions and we expect the people of other religions to be equally civilised. The Srinagar administration should take immediate action and book this offender immediately under law. A mere suspension of the student is not enough,” he wrote.

