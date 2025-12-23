Protesters stopped from marching to Bangladesh mission in Kolkata, Suvendu warns

Kolkata: Hundreds of people attempted to march to the Bangladesh Deputy High Commission in Kolkata on Tuesday in protest over the attack on minorities in the neighbouring country, but were stopped by the police midway, leading to a clash that left several injured.

Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari criticised the state government over the police actions and threatened not to allow the Bangladesh mission here to operate smoothly if he was not granted an appointment for a meeting with the country’s envoy here.

Hundreds of people in saffron clothes participated in the ‘Hindu Hunkar Padayatra’, organised by ‘Bongiyo Hindu Jagaran Mancha’, raising slogans against violence on minorities in Bangladesh.

The rally started from Sealdah and was proceeding towards the Bangladesh Deputy High Commission’s office in Park Circus, but was stopped by police in the Beckbagan area. As they tried to breach the barricade, police baton-charged the rallyists.

At least 12 people were arrested, and several demonstrators and police personnel were injured in the ensuing clashes, an official said.

A large police contingent has been deployed near the deputy high commission to ensure the security of the diplomatic staff and resist further attempts to lay siege to the premises, he said.

Sharply criticising the police action against the protestors, Adhikari alleged, “What happened in Kolkata today shows there is no difference between Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Muhammad Yunus of Bangladesh.”

“Unarmed protesters, including seers, were targeted in the barbaric police attack,” he claimed.

Adhikari said he was concerned about the attacks on minorities in Bangladesh and has sought an appointment with the country’s deputy high commissioner in Kolkata to register his protest.

“I will go to the meeting alone. But we will ensure larger mobilisation from December 26 if the appointment is denied. We will not let the deputy high commission function smoothly on Indian soil,” he said.

On December 18, Dipu Chandra Das, a 25-year-old garment factory worker, was lynched by a mob and his body set on fire over alleged blasphemy in Baluka in Bangladesh’s Mymensingh.

The protesters in Kolkata demanded action against those responsible for the death of Das and security for Hindus in Bangladesh.

On Monday, Adhikari, along with party leaders and supporters, staged a demonstration near the deputy high commission over the issue.

He led a rally of around 2,000 people who blocked the road after they were stopped by the police from proceeding further.

A similar demonstration was also held by the state Congress on Monday.