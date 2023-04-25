Protesting wrestlers want FIR against Brij Bhushan

Asian and Commonwealth Games medallist Vinesh Phogat interrupted him. 'Sir, FIR should be registered against Brij Bhushan. That is our first concern'

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sameer Khan  |   Updated: 25th April 2023 9:22 am IST
Wrestler Bajrang Punia with others during their protest, at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi, Monday, April 24, 2023. (PTI Photo)

New Delhi: A meeting between Sports Authority of India (SAI) Deputy Director General Shiv Sharma and the protesting wrestlers failed to yield any results as the grapplers were not satisfied with the response of the official, here on Monday.

The 30-minute meeting was attended by Asian and Commonwealth Games medallist Vinesh Phogat and other representatives. However, Olympic medallists Bajrang Punia and Sakshi Malik did not participate in the talks.

Talking to reporters, Shiv Sharma said, “I came here to talk to them. I will convey the message further to the government. I hope everything is sorted out soon. I will come back again tomorrow.”

MS Education Academy

Meanwhile, Vinesh interrupted him. “Sir, FIR should be registered against Brij Bhushan. That is our first concern.”

At the time of leaving the meeting, Bajrang met Shiv and urged him to support the wrestlers in “this fight”.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sameer Khan  |   Updated: 25th April 2023 9:22 am IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button