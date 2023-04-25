Protesting wrestlers want FIR against Brij Bhushan

New Delhi: A meeting between Sports Authority of India (SAI) Deputy Director General Shiv Sharma and the protesting wrestlers failed to yield any results as the grapplers were not satisfied with the response of the official, here on Monday.

The 30-minute meeting was attended by Asian and Commonwealth Games medallist Vinesh Phogat and other representatives. However, Olympic medallists Bajrang Punia and Sakshi Malik did not participate in the talks.

Extremely sad to see Olympic medallists like #SakshiMalik and #BajrangPunia protesting at #JantarMantar and spending nights there.



The wrestlers are protesting against MP #BrijBhushanSharanSingh over allegations of sexual harassment of 7 women wrestlers including a minor. pic.twitter.com/HWuUWbD7EF — VLADIMIR ADITYANATH (@VLDMIRADITYNATH) April 24, 2023

"Podium to Footpath" 🥲



Sportz Point tracks the whole story of Indian Wrestlers protesting against the Wrestling Federation of India President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh in front of the Jantar Mantar in Delhi.



Youtube Video: https://t.co/vPjx86d1zX#WrestlersProtest #WFI… pic.twitter.com/vtHC4VrYmR — Sportz Point (@sportz_point) April 25, 2023

Talking to reporters, Shiv Sharma said, “I came here to talk to them. I will convey the message further to the government. I hope everything is sorted out soon. I will come back again tomorrow.”

Meanwhile, Vinesh interrupted him. “Sir, FIR should be registered against Brij Bhushan. That is our first concern.”

At the time of leaving the meeting, Bajrang met Shiv and urged him to support the wrestlers in “this fight”.