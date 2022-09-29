Protests in Iran: Arrest of Hashemi Rafsanjani’s daughter

29th September 2022
Faezeh Hashemi, daughter of Iran's former president Akbar Hashemi-Rafsanjani. Photo: Twitter

Tehran: Iranian security forces have arrested the daughter of former President Ali Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani, on charges of inciting riots, following protests over the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini.

Faezeh Hashemi was arrested in eastern Tehran by a security apparatus for inciting rioters to protests in the streets, the Tasnim news agency reported.

Hashemi’s arrest came on Tuesday, on the 12th day of protests demanding more personal rights and freedom, after the death of Mahsa Amini.

22-year-old Mahsa Amini fell into a coma and died while in the custody of Iran’s morality police for wearing the hijab in an ‘improper manner’ meaning she had not fully covered her hair.

Amini fell into a coma shortly after collapsing at a detention centre before she was pronounced dead on Friday, September 16.

Who is Faezah Hashemi?

59-year-old Hashemi, a former lawmaker and women’s rights activist who has faced previous confrontations with law enforcement authorities in the Islamic Republic, is an outspoken critic of the system of government there.

As per media reports, in July 2022, she was charged with propaganda activities against the country and blasphemy in social media comments.

In September 2012, Faezeh spent 6 months in a Tehran prison on charges of propaganda activities after describing, in an interview, Iranian judges as thugs and villains who target people.

Rafsanjani (a reformist) served as the country’s president between 1989 and 1997, and also held many other important positions before his death in 2017.

