Provide robust security during LS polls in Telangana: BRS to SEC

Hyderabad: With the Lok Sabha elections round the corner, the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) has asked for adequate security arrangements by the ruling government.

In a meeting organised by the State Election Commission (SEC), former MLC Madireddy Srinivas Reddy and party official spokesman Kethireddy Vasudev Reddy appealed for robust security arrangements given the increasing amount of attacks on opposition political party leaders.

The BRS leaders also asked for special arrangements for physically challenged voters and polling booths located more than 2 km from the villages.

They also addressed the duplication of voters, election transparency and members of the same family able to exercise their voting rights in the same booth.