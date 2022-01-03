 pTron Bassbuds Tango TWS earbuds review: Good sound quality, battery backup

Hyderabad-based pTron, the rapidly growing audio accessories brand in India, recently launched its new ENC (Environmental Noise Cancellation) series wireless earbuds pTron Bassbuds Tango for Rs 1,299.

Launching the product, pTron said that the new Bassbuds Tango aims to make work and entertainment seamless by redefining phone calls and movie-watching experience.

The pTron Bassbuds Tango TWS earbuds are available in two colour variants on Amazon India – Active Black and Stone White and come with one year warranty.

Highlights

We used the earbuds for a week and found the following highlights of the bassbuds:

Comfortable to wear

With the deep bass, the sound quality of the earbuds is brilliant

Battery backup is commendable

Good touch controls

Affordable price

Seamless connectivity

Key Features

The Bassbuds Tango boasts the latest BT5.1 connection with 1-step pairing for fast and seamless connectivity and zero falters.

With a 32-bit DSP processor FPU, built-in AAC codec for Hi-Fi audio, and acoustic echo cancellation the Bassbuds Tango packs a punch with its 13mm BASS boosted drivers.

The earbuds also feature intuitive smart touch control that allows easy toggling between music and dedicated movie mode, control music/calls, and activate the smartphone’s voice assistant with just a few easy taps.

The earbuds are IPX4 certified for sweat and water and come in a comfortable to carry 400mAh charging case with smooth rounded edges offering 40Hours of total playback.

The charging case also features a convenient Type C port that efficiently offers 3Hrs of playback on the earbuds with just 10mins of charging.

Technical Specifications