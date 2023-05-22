Public welfare is basis of religion: Yogi Adityanath at ‘Janta Darshan’

Gorakhpur: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday heard grievances of 300 people at Gorakhnath Temple here and said public welfare is the “basis of religion”.

Adityanath heard the problems and grievances of the people during Janata Darshan’ at Gorakhnath Temple for the third day and assured them of satisfactory redressal of all their issues on a priority basis.

The chief minister reached Gorakhpur on Friday to participate in the ritual of the consecration of the new idols at the temple and attended the Janata Darshan

Adityanath also visited the Gorakhnath Temple located in Chowk Bazar of Maharajganj district.

Addressing the people in Maharajganj, he said that public welfare is the basis of religion. The work of religion should be combined with duty, only then the objectives and plans of a person or the government would be fulfilled.

Most of the people who attended Janata Darshan in Gorakhpur on Monday sought financial help for the treatment of serious diseases.

Adityanath instructed officials to complete an estimate of the cost of the treatment and submit it to the government at the earliest so that adequate funds could be released for the same.

The chief minister has been providing financial support to the sick regularly, through the Chief Minister Discretionary Fund for their treatment, since he took over in 2017.

When a woman from Bihar approached Adityanath with a request for financial aid for treatment, he enquired about her Ayushman Card registration status and after getting a negative response, he handed over her application to the officers and asked them to assist her as per rules.

On Sunday, Adityanath attended a meeting of Akhil Bharatvarshiya Awdhoot Bhesh Barah Panth Yogi Mahasabha, the highest body of saints and mahants of the Nath Panth, and discussed the future plans of the Mahasabha.

The Mahasabha was established in 1939 and Adityanath was elected as its president on September 25, 2014.