Pune: 4-year-old girl sexually assaulted, murdered; senior citizen held

Pune: A four-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted and murdered by a senior citizen in a village in Maharashtra’s Pune district, police said on Saturday, May 2.

The police have arrested a 65-year-old man in connection with the incident that occurred in Bhor tehsil on Friday, May 1, an official said.

“The accused allegedly lured the child with the promise of food and took her to a shed in a cattle enclosure, where he sexually assaulted her and killed her,” he said.

When the girl went missing, her relatives began looking for her. During the search, CCTV footage from a private residence captured the accused with the child, the official said.

He was arrested soon after, he said.

The incident triggered outrage in the area, as hundreds of villagers rushed to a police chowki and demanded stern action against the accused.

The mob later staged a blockade on the Mumbai-Bengaluru Highway, resulting in a heavy traffic jam.

Pune Rural Superintendent of Police Sandipsingh Gill assuaged the mob, assuring the public that a chargesheet in the case will be filed within 15 days.