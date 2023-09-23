Pune woman duped of Rs 16,560 for ‘air tickets to Hyderabad’

The aspiring actress,48, a resident of Plush society, was instructed to pay money for an air ticket to facilitate her travel between Pune and Hyderabad in order to sign a contract for the web series role.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Sayima Ahmad  |   Updated: 23rd September 2023 9:49 pm IST
IANS

A Pune-based aspiring actress filed a complaint with Maharashtra police on Wednesday, September 20, alleging that she was duped of Rs16,560 by fraudsters who assured her a role in a web series purportedly set to be shot in Hyderabad.

Subhan Bakery - Instagram Commercial

The aspiring actress aged 48, a resident of Plush society, was instructed to pay money for an air ticket to facilitate her travel between Pune and Hyderabad in order to sign a contract for the web series role.

After paying hefty money, the promised plane ticket was never booked. Calls and texts made by the victim in an effort to contact the suspected offenders went unanswered. When she realized she had been tricked, she sought assistance from the Pune police, which resulted in the opening of an investigation.

MS Education Academy

City police inspector, Jayaram Paigude, said that the actor was approached through WhatsApp by the fraudsters claiming to be the director of a web series titled “Barish”. Later she was added to a WhatsApp group named  ‘Strictly Auditions Only’ where she was initially asked for photographs and video clips for an auction.

Also Read
Hyderabad ranks among top 50 most surveilled cities in the world

Later, she allegedly received instructions on September 15 from the web series’ executive producer to visit Hyderabad for a final agreement. She was instructed to buy a plane ticket, and a discount coupon was given to her. When the code didn’t work, she was advised to deposit Rs 16,560 under the pretense that their official partner would book the ticket.

The police have booked a case against fraudsters under Sections 419 (cheating by personations), and 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and relevant sections of the Information Technology (IT) Act.

Further investigation is currently underway to nab the fraudsters.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Sayima Ahmad  |   Updated: 23rd September 2023 9:49 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

News Desk writes, edits or releases news, breaking news or important bulletins across a range of topics. Working round the clock, to bring latest news in local, national, international, politics, business, education, entertainment.
Back to top button