Pune woman duped of Rs 16,560 for ‘air tickets to Hyderabad’

A Pune-based aspiring actress filed a complaint with Maharashtra police on Wednesday, September 20, alleging that she was duped of Rs16,560 by fraudsters who assured her a role in a web series purportedly set to be shot in Hyderabad.

The aspiring actress aged 48, a resident of Plush society, was instructed to pay money for an air ticket to facilitate her travel between Pune and Hyderabad in order to sign a contract for the web series role.

After paying hefty money, the promised plane ticket was never booked. Calls and texts made by the victim in an effort to contact the suspected offenders went unanswered. When she realized she had been tricked, she sought assistance from the Pune police, which resulted in the opening of an investigation.

City police inspector, Jayaram Paigude, said that the actor was approached through WhatsApp by the fraudsters claiming to be the director of a web series titled “Barish”. Later she was added to a WhatsApp group named ‘Strictly Auditions Only’ where she was initially asked for photographs and video clips for an auction.

Later, she allegedly received instructions on September 15 from the web series’ executive producer to visit Hyderabad for a final agreement. She was instructed to buy a plane ticket, and a discount coupon was given to her. When the code didn’t work, she was advised to deposit Rs 16,560 under the pretense that their official partner would book the ticket.

The police have booked a case against fraudsters under Sections 419 (cheating by personations), and 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and relevant sections of the Information Technology (IT) Act.

Further investigation is currently underway to nab the fraudsters.