Pune institute withdraws award for Kashmiri journalist due to ‘political pressure’

Kashmiri journalist Safina Nabi, who had been chosen for a media award by the journalism school at Pune’s Maharashtra Institute of Technology-World Peace University (MIT-WPU), got a rude shock when she was asked not to attend the event. The event was held on Wednesday, October 18.

Safina told Siasat.com that she received a call from the university that wanted to commemorate her for her story titled The Half Widows of Kashmir, which emphasises on struggles faced by women whose husbands have disappeared, and who are deprived of their property rights. Her article won the ‘Journalism that promoted empathy, understanding, and Inclusivity in Society’ award.

Sunanda Mehta, resident editor of The Indian Express, Pune edition, Sandeep Adhwaryu, cartoonist at The Times of India, Sanjeev Ratna Singh, head of the media school at Bennett University, and M.K. Venu, founding editor of The Wire, and a seven-member jury including three members from the university had concordantly selected Safina’s story among dozens of other entries.

On October 17, when she was about to fly to Pune to attend the award function, she received a call from the university faculty member who informed her that the award was cancelled.

When Safina asked about the reason for the unforeseen cancellation, the faculty member replied, “There is a lot of political pressure we are facing for awarding you. It would also be highly risky for you to travel or be present at the venue.”

When Safin contacted the jury, they were unaware of the development. Expressing their denouncement, the jury decided to boycott the event, where they were scheduled to discuss “media and democracy.”