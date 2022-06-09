Punish gang-rape accused as adults: KTR supports Hyderabad police

Hyderabad: Telangana minister for IT and Industries KT Rama Rao (KTR) said on Thursday that he welcomes and supports the stand taken by the city police, who requested the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB) to consider the accused as adults in relation to a gang-rape of a minor in Jubilee Hills.

“If you are adult enough to commit a crime as heinous as rape, one must also be punished as an adult & not as a juvenile,” said KTR on Twitter.

The Hyderabad police on Thursday decided to seek trial of the five minors involved in the rape and molestation of the 17-year-old minor. They appealed to the JJB that the accused be tried as majors.

Meanwhile, the accused A1 Saduddin Malik who is a major in the case has been shifted to Jubilee Hills Police Station from Chanchalguda jail for investigation. He will be investigated for four days.

Cops are waiting for permission from JJB to also interrogate the minors in order to gain more information on the case.

The five accused have been booked under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 376 D (gang rape), 323 (causing hurt), Section 5 (G) (gang penetrative sexual assault on child) read with Section 6 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 366 (kidnapping a woman) and 366 A (procuration of a minor girl) and Section 67 of Information Technology Act.