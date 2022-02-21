Punjab Assembly elections 2022

Published: 21st February 2022
Punjab Assembly elections 2022
Amritsar: Nihang Singh shows his identification card and inked finger, after casting his vote during the Punjab assembly elections, in Amritsar, Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022. (PTI Photo)
Pathankot: A man shows his inked finger after casting his vote during the Punjab Assembly elections, in Pathankot, Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022. (PTI Photo)
Amritsar: First time voters show their fingers marked with indelible ink after casting vote during the Punjab polls, in Amritsar, Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022. (PTI Photo)
Amritsar: A farmer shows his finger marked with indelible ink after casting vote during the Punjab polls, in Amritsar, Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022. (PTI Photo)
Bathinda: Women holding their identification cards, stand in a queue to cast their votes, during the Punjab Assembly elections, in Bathinda, Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022. (PTI Photo)

