Punjab: Cow vigilantes assaults Sikh driver for transporting cattle

In a recent incident of vigilantism, a Sikh truck driver was assaulted by a group affiliated with Hindutva cow vigilant in Punjab’s Mansa city for allegedly transporting cattle. The assailants not only physically assaulted the driver but also stripped him of his turban.

A video that surfaced on social media on Thursday, October 24 shows the vigilantes confronting the driver, harassing and hurling abuses at him. The radical group members are heard saying “Is ki Maa gayi hogi Muslaman ke pass?? Tera papa Mulla tha kya”, calling him “progeny of Muslims”.

The assailants are further seen slapping the Sikh driver and stripping him of his turban, an act that has sparked outrage among the Sikh community.

A SikH Driver & His Helper Who Were Transporting Their Animals, Were Beaten,Their Beards & Turbans Were Desecrated By Cow Vigilante Goons in Mansa, Punjab

— ਹਤਿੰਦਰ ਸਿੰਘ (@Rajput131313) October 25, 2024

A similar incident emerged on the same day from Gujarat’s Mahesana city where three Muslim men faced brutal violence from cow vigilantes while transporting cattle through a village. A video of the incident has surfaced on social media showing a group of 10 to 20 individuals brutally attacking the men and beating them with big wooden logs. The young men are seen pleading for mercy while the individuals fueled by their extreme ideology continue their attacks.

Three #Muslim youth were brutally beaten by cow vigilantes while passing through #Valavadi village with their cattle in #Gujarat's #Mahesana.



Sahil, a resident of #Agol village was along with his two friends when they were caught and assualted.
— Hate Detector 🔍 (@HateDetectors) October 24, 2024

These incidents have further highlighted the alarming trend of mob violence linked to cow protection efforts mostly in BJP-ruled states.

These incidents are part of a broader pattern of violence associated with cow vigilantism in India. Bajrang Dal members have been involved in several instances of religious vigilantism and hate crimes across India. In recent years, the group has been accused of stopping inter-faith marriages, harassing couples celebrating Valentine’s Day, and even attacking Indian Christians accusing them of religious conversion.