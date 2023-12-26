Punjab resident held for ‘objectionable remarks’ against PM Modi

A 49-year-old man in Punjab’s Hoshiarpur village was arrested on Monday, December 25, for allegedly uttering objectionable remarks against BJP leaders, including Prime Minister Modi.

According to the reports, the accused, Rampat Yadav, who allegedly insulted Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, is a transportation industry employee.

In a video that has been doing the rounds on social media, Yadav claimed that “all the thugs are from the BJP. Modi is a thief and a liar, and he’s the reason for India’s downfall.”

An official said, “The police took note of the incident on their own and arrested the accused after a video clip of his offensive remarks went viral on social media platforms.”

An FIR was registered against the accused under Section 67 of the IT Act.