Punjab sets up disability cell for physically challenged

Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday ordered the formation of a dedicated disability cell for the welfare of persons with the disabilities.

An official statement quoting the Chief Minister said the formation of the dedicated cell was a long-pending demand.

He said the persons with disability had to face a lot of difficulties for availing the benefits of the several government schemes and programmes meant for their well-being.

Mann said most of the time they had to run pillar to post for getting their work done.

The Chief Minister said this dedicated cell will be a single-window platform for the persons with disabilities to avail the benefits of these schemes.

Likewise, he said the persons with disability can lodge their complaints and give their suggestions to make the functioning of this cell more efficient.

Mann said this initiative will enable this section of society to live their lives with dignity and pride.