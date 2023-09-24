Punjab: Teacher thrashes LKG student for two days, arrested

A video of the incident has gone viral showing the child suspended in the air by his classmates while the teacher beats him with sticks.

The 10-year-old Muslim boy with his mother admitted in a civil hospital in Punjab's Ludhiana. The child was beaten for two consecutive days by his teacher.

A video of an LKG student has gone viral on social media platforms including ‘X’, formerly known as Twitter, where the child is brutally beaten by his school teacher for two consecutive days.

The 10-year-old child was ‘punished’ for hitting a classmate with a pencil. The incident happened in Punjab’s Ludhiana district between September 19 and 20.

The video shows the child, suspended in the air by his classmates, apologising profusely to his teacher while the man beat him with sticks.

According to the boy’s mother, her child returned home unable to walk correctly. Angered, she tried to complain against the teacher to the school principal but inturn received a cold treatment from the latter who threatened to expel her child.

The following day the child went back to the school only to be beaten again by the same teacher.

The viral video was shot by a classmate. Taking cognizance of the matter, a police case was registered on Sunday (September 24). The accused teacher, Sri Bhagwan, has been arrested.

