‘Purely my choice’: Zaira Wasim speaks for woman eating in a niqab

Mumbai: Former actress Zaira Wasim, who was seen in films like ‘Dangal’ and ‘The Sky Is Pink’ before quitting in 2019, has shared a post on how it is entirely her choice to eat without removing her niqab.

Zaira took to her Twitter to react to a user’s post who had shared a picture of a woman eating food with one hand while holding her niqab with her other.

The picture was shared by the user with the caption: “Is this a choice of a human being?”

Reacting to the tweet, Zaira replied, “Just attended a wedding. Ate exactly like this. Purely my choice. Even when everyone around me kept nagging me that I take the niqab off. I didn’t. We don’t do it for you. Deal with it.”

Zaira gained recognition with her performance in the Aamir Khan-starrer ‘Dangal’. She was later seen in ‘Secret Superstar’.

The Kashmiri-born National Award-winning actor Zaira Wasim announced her “disassociation” from the field of acting, saying she was not happy with the line of work as it interfered with her faith.

