Pushpa 2 budget goes up: Not 350cr, it is now Rs...

Hyderabad: After the huge success of Pushpa: The Rise, starring the Icon star Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna, fans are eagerly waiting for its sequel — Pushpa 2: The Rule. Directed by Sukumar, Pushpa: The Rise got released in 2021 and it became a huge success at Box Office.

Pushpa 2 is gearing up for the release on August 15, 2024, and viewers are super excited to see Allu Arjun back in his rugged look and to learn more about Rashmika’s interesting character.

Pushpa 2 Budget Increased

The latest news is that the budget has shot up way above the original Rs 350 crore rupee estimate and has joined other big budget movies like RRR, Adipurush and Kalki 2898 AD.

The makers want to ensure Pushpa 2 smashes box office records this year so they have invested in expensive reshoots which have upped the budget considerably, maybe even as high as 700 crores! Reports said that the initial budget for the movie was Rs 350 crore before all the extra filming.

While the producers haven’t officially said anything yet, rumors say a big jump in the budget has thrown the Pushpa 2 team for a loop. Sukumar and Allu Arjun are still going over details and re-shooting some scenes to sharpen things up, even though filming is almost finished.

Pushpa 2 will hit theaters across India in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil Kannada, and Malayalam.