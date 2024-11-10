Pushpa 2: List of cities where Allu Arjun will meet fans

Hyderabad: The highly anticipated movie Pushpa 2: The Rule, starring Allu Arjun and directed by Sukumar, is ready to thrill audiences worldwide. Following the huge success of Pushpa: The Rise, this sequel promises even more action, drama, and intensity.

Nationwide Promotional Tour in Seven Cities

To build even more excitement, the makers of Pushpa 2 are planning a big promotional tour across India. Fans in seven major cities—Patna, Kolkata, Chennai, Kochi, Bengaluru, Mumbai, and Hyderabad—can join special events celebrating the movie’s release. The tour kicks off with a trailer launch in Patna, where fans will get a sneak peek of the film and even a chance to interact with the stars.

MASSIVE EVENTS lined up for the BIGGEST INDIAN FILM ❤️‍🔥



Get ready for #Pushpa2TheRule events across the country 🤩



📍PATNA 📍KOLKATA📍CHENNAI📍KOCHI📍BENGALURU📍MUMBAI📍HYDERABAD



Let's begin with the BIGGEST TRAILER LAUNCH EVENT at Patna 🔥#Pushpa2TheRuleOnDec5th



Allu Arjun is back as the bold and fearless Pushpa Raj, a role that has earned him nationwide fame. Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil are also returning, along with some new cast members. Fans will be thrilled to see Sreeleela join the film in a special dance number with Allu Arjun.

Produced by Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings, Pushpa 2 will release on December 5, 2024, on an enormous scale. With 12,000 screens worldwide, the film is set to be one of the biggest releases in Indian cinema history. Advance ticket sales in the United States have already broken records, showing just how excited fans are.