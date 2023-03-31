Pushpa 2 shooting stopped, release for 2023 cancelled. Know why

Mumbai: The first part of the Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa was released on 17 Dec 2021 and it managed to drag the audiences to the cinema halls. After seeing the love shown by cinephiles, the makers planned to make the movie’s sequel. Pushpa 2 has now become one of the most-awaited films from the Telugu film industry and fans across the globe are waiting for it. But fans might have to wait more than expected as it is reported that shooting of the film has been halted.

According to reports, a minor portion of the film was shot in Vizag and the shooting did not resume. Reports also suggests that director Sukumar is currently working on the teaser of Pushpa 2 and it will be released on the birthday of the film’s lead star Allu Arjun.

Pushpa stars Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna (Instagram)

However, a report in Bollywood Life quoting a source said that Sukumar is unsatisfied with the content that has been shot till now. The report also reads that the director wants to erase whatever has been shot till now and wants to focus on reshooting the content once again.

The shooting for the film is predicted to start after around three months and till then lead stars of the film can opt for other projects. The lead female actress of the movie Rashmika Mandanna is also currently focusing on the other two films that she signed. It is also reported that the movie will not be released in 2023.