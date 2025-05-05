Pushpa 2 stampede: Producer Allu Aravind visits Sri Tej

Hyderabad: Tollywood film producer Allu Aravind on Monday, May 5, visited Sri Tej, the boy who was injured in the stampede during the premier of Pushpa 2; The Rise movie in Hyderabad last year.

After the meeting with Sri Tej, Aravind inquired about the boy’s health from the doctors at the rehabilitation centre. “Our entire family is waiting for Sri Tej to recover. It is very heartening to see that Sri Tej is recovering day by day. I hope that soon Sri Tej will be like a normal child among all of us,” the producer said in a statement.

Previously, Aravind and the unit of Pushpa 2 donated Rs 2 crore for Sri Tej’s treatment.

Pushpa 2 stampede

The boy was injured during a stampede at the Sandhya Theatre at RTC X roads on December 4, 2024. Following the incident, he was in a critical condition and was shifted to KIMS Hospital in Secunderabad.

He was referred to undergo physiotherapy and other treatment at a rehabilitation centre for 15 days, after which the doctors at KIMS advised his family to take him home.

Sri Tej’s mother, Revathi, died in the stampede that happened at the screening of the film, when the movie’s lead actor, Allu Arjun, had come to watch the movie with his family members. Sri Tej and his sister were both injured in the stampede, with Sri Tej rendered critically injured.

His father, Bhaskar, reportedly informed the media that his son was opening his eyes but was still unable to recognise the family members. He said that the doctors at KIMS were of the opinion that his son was presently in good health, but the risk of catching an infection could be high at the hospital, which is why he was referred to the rehabilitation centre.

Bhaskar said that his daughter has been asking where her mother was, and that he has been telling her that she went to the village and would be back soon.

He added that the KIMS staff had never discussed any bill payment matters with him during the treatment of Sri Tej or while discharging him. He said the state government and the makers of the Pushpa-2 movie helped the family all the while.