Pushpa 2 The Rule: Theatres with cheapest tickets in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The buzz around Pushpa 2: The Rule is massive! Starring Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil, this action-packed sequel is set to release on December 5, 2024. With ticket prices climbing, do you know where to grab the cheapest tickets in Hyderabad? Let’s explore!

Pushpa 2 Record-Breaking Advance Bookings

Pushpa fever is real! The movie has smashed records in Hyderabad with a whopping Rs. 10 crore in advance bookings, becoming the fastest ever to hit this mark.

Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2 (Twitter)

Special Shows and Price Hikes

Telangana has approved special benefit shows on December 4 at 9:30 PM and 1:00 AM, priced at Rs. 800. From December 5 to December 8, ticket prices will increase by:

Rs. 150 for Single Screens

Rs. 200 for Multiplexes

Prices will drop slightly after December 8.

Pushpa 2 Cheapest Tickets In Hyderabad

For budget-friendly options, single-screen theaters in Hyderabad like Sandhya 35 MM / Sudharshan 70 MM offer tickets starting at just Rs. 150.

Budget Multiplexes: Rs. 350–Rs. 600 (Asian Cinemas)

Premium Multiplexes: Rs. 600–Rs. 900 (PVR/ INOX/ Miraj Cinemas/AMB/ Cinepolis)

With more action, drama, and thrills, Pushpa 2: The Rule continues Pushpa Raj’s epic journey in the red sandalwood smuggling world. Releasing on over 12,000 screens worldwide, including IMAX, it’s a visual treat you don’t want to miss.