Pushpa 2: Tickets to be sold via auction in Hyderabad, other cities

Hyderabad: Pushpa 2: The Rule has taken excitement to a whole new level! After the massive success of the first part, Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna are back to amaze fans. The recent trailer launch in Patna saw over 2 lakh people gathering to celebrate this upcoming blockbuster.

Allu Arjun wowed everyone by speaking fluent Hindi, showing his growing national appeal. Fans across India are counting the days until December 5th, eager to watch what promises to be an epic movie.

Auctioning Pushpa 2 Tickets?

Here’s something unexpected: the producers of Pushpa 2 plan to auction the first ticket for the movie in every theater across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. This means fans can bid to own the very first ticket in their favorite theater. The details of this unique auction will be available online, making it easy for fans to participate.

While this plan is still being finalized, it’s already creating a huge buzz. Imagine the excitement for winning that first ticket—it’s a dream for any Pushpa fan!

A Film Set to Make History

The hype for Pushpa 2 is not just in India but across the globe. The trailer has millions of views in multiple languages, and trade experts believe the movie could break records and earn over Rs. 2000 crore worldwide. The film is not just a sequel; it’s expected to be a cinematic milestone.