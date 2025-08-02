Pushpak bus fares from Hyderabad airport for night travel slashed

Hyderabad: In a big announcement to ensure night-time travel becomes more economically feasible, Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) has reduced fares of Pushpak bus services from Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA), Shamshabad, Hyderabad. The fare reduction would be effective during night time alone, between 10:00 pm and 6:00 am.

According to ABN, the move is to provide relief to late-night travelers, particularly those who come in late flights and would otherwise have to depend on more expensive modes of transport.

According to the revised fare system, the fare for some of the important routes has been reduced by Rs 50 to Rs 100, based on the distance. For example, the Hyderabad airport to Jubilee Bus Station fare has been reduced from Rs 450 to Rs 400, and the airport to Shamshabad and Pahadishareef routes have been reduced by 50 percent, from Rs 200 to Rs 100.

Pushpak bus fares from Hyderabad airport on different routes

Route Old Fare (Rs) New Fare (Rs) Hyderabad Airport – Shamshabad 200 100 Airport – Pahadishareef 200 100 Airport – Aramghar 250 200 Airport – Balapur 250 200 Airport – Mehdipatnam 350 300 Airport – LB Nagar 350 300 Airport – Jubilee Bus Station 450 400 Airport – JNTU, Miyapur 450 400 Airport – Lingampally 450 400

Pushpak airport buses are half-luxury air-conditioned buses operated by TSRTC, providing safe transport to major areas of the city to and from the Hyderabad airport.

These new updated fares are likely to make flight travel more convenient for budget travelers, particularly during the late nights.