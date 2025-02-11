Pushpak bus service from Secunderabad to Hyderabad airport announced

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) announced new Pushpak bus services (airport liners) from Secunderabad Railway Station to the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA), Hyderabad.

The services, on the Pushpak bus service route ‘AA’ are set to commence on Wednesday, February 12.

TGSTRC is set to operate six buses with 24 trips in each direction on the route, to enhance the connectivity of commuters in Hyderabad. From both nodes, the first bus will be running with a frequency of one hour.

The bus route is from Jubilee Bus Station (JBS) to RGIA via JBS, Secunderabad Railway Station, Ranigunj, Secretariat, Ravindra Bharathi, Haj House, Nampally, Gandhi Bhavan, MJ Market, Afzalgunj, Bahadurpura, Aramghar, Shamshabad RGIA.

Bus timing from the starting point at JBS to RGIA is as follows:

00:55 3:15 4:15 5:15 6:15 6:55 7:55 8:55 9:55 10:45 11:45 12:45 13:45 14:25 15:25 16:25 17:25 18:15 19:15 20:15 21:15 21:55 22:55 23:55

The return bus route, from RGIA Hyderabad Airport to Secunderabad Railway Station is via Shamshabad, Bahadurpura, Afzalgunj, CBS, MJ Market, Gandhi Bhavan, Nampally Railway Station, Ravindra Bharathi, Secretariat, Ranigunj, Secbad Railway Station.

Bus timing from the starting point at Hyderabad Airport is as follows:

00:50 1:50 2:50 5:10 6:10 7:10 8:10 8:50 9:50 10:50 11:50 12:40 13:40 14:40 15:40 16:20 17:20 18:20 19:20 20:10 21:10 22:10 23:10 23:50

For the AA route for the Pushpak bus service, commuters can contact +919490826607 to know details about timings at various pickup or drop points.